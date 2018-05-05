2,000 Guineas: Saxon Warrior wins at Newmarket for Aidan O'Brien

Saxon Warrior (centre) holds off the opposition to maintain his 100% record in his fourth race

Aidan O'Brien won a ninth 2,000 Guineas as his son Donnacha rode Saxon Warrior to victory in the first Flat racing Classic of the season at Newmarket.

Unbeaten in his first three races, Saxon Warrior (3-1) returned after a gap of 189 days and cruised to the front from just over a furlong out.

Roger Teal's 50-1 shot Tip Two Win was a length and a half back in second with 5-2 favourite Masar third.

The previously unbeaten Elarqam, son of the legendary Frankel, finished fourth.

Although enjoying a prolific start to his stud career, Frankel, who won the 2,000 Guineas in 2011 and a record nine consecutive Group One wins in an unbeaten career, is yet to father a Classic winner in Europe.

In glorious cloudless skies at the Rowley Mile, Saxon Warrior took up the running heading into the dip and never looked like being caught.

"It's very special," Donnacha O'Brien said. "Obviously, I'm winning this race and riding in big races because of the position I'm in. I'm just very grateful.

"He's a very good horse, he's a proper horse."

Meanwhile, later on Saturday Aidan O'Brien will bid for another victory in the first leg of US racing's Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs - a race never won by a European challenger.

O'Brien, who won a world record 28 Group One races in 2017, sends recent Dubai winner Mendelssohn, with number one jockey Ryan Moore on board.

And the O'Brien-trained fillies Happily and I Can Fly head the field for Newmarket's 1,000 Guineas at 15:35 BST on Sunday.