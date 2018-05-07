Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable out until August after injury

Frankie Dettori has been Enable's regular partner

Last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable will be out of action until August at the earliest after suffering a training setback.

The filly, trained by John Gosden, had been set to make her seasonal debut in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on 1 June.

Last year she won six of her seven starts, with five consecutive Group One wins, including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Connections are hopeful she will run again before October's Arc.

"Enable has met with a setback in training. said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to the horse's owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

"She has some filling in her knee which is being fully investigated."

Enable's victory in the Arc last October gave jockey Frankie Dettori a record fifth win in the race.