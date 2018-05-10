Chester Races: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien win Dee and Ormonde Stakes

Idaho (right) breaks clear to give trainer Aidan O'Brien his first Ormonde Stakes win in six years

Idaho raced clear in the Ormonde Stakes to complete the double for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien on day two of the May meeting at Chester.

The 8-11 favourite eased away from his rivals to beat Danehill Kodiac (6-1) by three-and-a-half lengths.

Earlier, 5-2 favourite Rostropovich provided O'Brien with a fifth victory in seven years in the Dee Stakes.

Moore, speaking to ITV4, said of Idaho: "He's been a pretty consistent horse, he's run some of the best races."

The Ormonde Stakes was Idaho's first Group Three race in two years, following six consecutive appearances at Group One level.

"This was a slight drop down in class," added jockey Moore. "This sort of ground and a slight step up in trip maybe suited him."

The five-year-old was positioned in third for most of the way behind Muntahaa (8-1) and Danehill Kodiac, but found his way through at the rail round the home turn.

"Everybody was very happy with him coming here and it was nice to see him do that," said O'Brien.

"The plan was to come here and then look at races like the Coronation Cup and King George."

It was a day of double celebration for O'Brien as Rostropovich kicked clear for a three-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Dee Stakes.

Moore was happy to bide his time as Kenya and King's Proctor jostled for the lead for much of the race, before nipping up the latter's inside on the home turn to run clear.

"We were delighted with him," said O'Brien. "We didn't go beyond seven [furlongs] last year and we started him at a mile at Longchamp this year.

"We thought maybe when he went beyond a mile it would suit him. He quickened up well. They went a nice, even pace and he relaxed lovely."