Epsom Derby: Saxon Warrior could be aimed at Triple Crown, says Aidan O'Brien

Saxon Warrior has won all four of his career starts

Investec Derby Date: Saturday 2 June Venue: Epsom Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

British racing's Triple Crown is a target for 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior, says trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The son of Deep Impact is likely to be one of up to six O'Brien horses to run in the Derby at Epsom on 2 June.

No horse has won the Guineas, Derby and St Leger since Nijinsky in 1970 and O'Brien narrowly missed out on the treble with Camelot six years ago.

"If there's a chance we had a Triple Crown horse, this was always going to be the horse," said the Irish trainer.

"That's why we started him off in the Guineas. We are still alive and kicking after the first round."

Nijinsky was trained by Vincent O'Brien, who is no relation, from the same Ballydoyle training base in Tipperary.

His daughter Sue, the wife of Coolmore breeding supremo John Magnier, is among the owners of Saxon Warrior and Aidan O'Brien indicated the Triple Crown was a "romantic" target.

"We could not have been happier with Saxon because there's an awful lot of improvement to come. It'll be exciting to see," he said.

In the Derby he is also set to saddle Delano Roosevelt and The Pentagon, who finished second and third respectively in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Kew Gardens, runner-up in the Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, could also run in the Epsom Classic.

"I'd imagine those four will run and we'll see if anything else goes with them," O'Brien added.

James Cook and Zabriskie, who are set to run in the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday, are other possible contenders for O'Brien.