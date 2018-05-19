Preakness Stakes: Justify on course for Triple crown after victory at Pimlico

Justify won the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby, on May 6

Kentucky Derby winner Justify won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday and is on course to become the 13th horse to win US flat racing's Triple Crown.

Unbeaten in five starts, Justify can complete the coveted Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

The Bob Baffert-trained Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, was pressed all the way by Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic.

But the 1/2 favourite had enough at the end to seize the victory at Pimlico race course in Baltimore.