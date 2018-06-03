Prix du Jockey Club: Study of Man claims French derby

Jockey Stephane Pasquier leads Study of Man to victory in Chantilly

French trainers claimed the top five places as Study of Man won the French derby, the Prix du Jockey Club Group One race in Chantilly.

Patascoy was half a length back in second, with Louis D'Or third.

Aidan O'Brien, who has won two of the first four 2018 UK classics, had four runners in the field of 16 but his best finish was Hunting Horn in sixth.

Winning Derby trainer and jockey team Charlie Appleby and William Buick were eighth with Key Victory.