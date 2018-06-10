Raul da Silva banned for 21 days for striking Jim Crowley in face

Raul da Silva has been suspended after an incident in Sunday's 14:00 BST CSS Seismic Sweepstake Handicap

Raul da Silva has been suspended for 21 days for "violent conduct" following an "altercation" with fellow jockey Jim Crowley at Goodwood.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) stewards said that Da Silva "had struck Crowley in the face, causing an injury which required medical treatment".

Da Silva and Crowley, the 2016 champion Flat jockey, rode in Sunday's opening CSS Seismic Sweepstake Handicap.

Brazil's Da Silva was last on Medieval and Crowley fifth on Charles Molson.

The BHA stewards' statement read: "An inquiry was held following a report of an altercation in the changing room between Raul da Silva and Jim Crowley following race one.

"Da Silva, Crowley, Martin Dwyer, John Egan, Jack Mitchell, Richard Kingscote, two valets, the clerk of the scales, the changing-room doorman and the racecourse medical officer were interviewed.

"After hearing their evidence, Da Silva was suspended for 21 days for violent conduct, in that he had struck Crowley in the face causing an injury which required medical treatment."