Royal Ascot 2018:

Sir Michael Stoute, who became Royal Ascot's leading all-time trainer on Wednesday, took his winning tally to 78 with Eqtidaar in the Commonwealth Cup.

Former champion jockey Jim Crowley held on to score with the 12-1 chance from the fast-finishing Sands Of Mali.

There was no Royal winner as Elector, owned by the Queen, finished out of the places in the King Edward VII Stakes. Old Persian (9-2) gave Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby his second win of the week and jockey William Buick his third.

Buick indicated that the winner could be suited to the world's oldest Classic, the St Leger at Doncaster in September.

Main Edition (7-1) swooped late under James Doyle to land the Albany Stakes. It took her unbeaten record to three and was a second consecutive Royal Ascot success for trainer Mark Johnston, who took Thursday's concluding race with Baghdad.

Horses to follow on Saturday

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The success of Aussie sprinters at five Royal Ascots between 2003 and 2012 was one of the highlights of the event during those years, but none has won since Black Caviar squeaked home in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes six years ago; in 2017 there wasn't even a contender from Down Under.

Redkirk Warrior, formerly British and then Hong Kong-trained before landing up, and sent sprinting, by the David Hayes team in Victoria, can change all that by providing another Diamond Jubilee success (16:20) BSR for Australia.

Of the other runners, formbook students would expect him to again beat Merchant Navy as he did when they met in Melbourne in March, though that horse has had a couple of months with Aidan O'Brien since, while Harry Angel offers up top-notch 'home' form but it lingers in the back of the mind that he's never won in four attempts at races at Ascot.

In the Chesham Stakes (14:30), French challenger On A Session looks decent, while in the big-field Wokingham Handicap (5-00) you pays your money and you takes your choice, but the Eve Johnson-Houghton-trained Ice Age is very much on the up judged by his recent Newbury win

Saturday's schedule

14:30: Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

15:05: Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

15:40: Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

16:20: Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

17:00: Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

17:35: Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f