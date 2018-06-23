Royal Ascot 2018: Merchant Navy wins as Harry Angel injured in stalls

Merchant Navy and City Light fought out a tightly-contested race

Jockey Ryan Moore sealed a big-race double at Royal Ascot as he gained a thrilling victory on Merchant Navy in a dramatic Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

The 4-1 winner, trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, beat French hope City Light by a short head, with American challenger Bound For Nowhere third.

Favourite Harry Angel was seventh after being fractious, getting a leg stuck in the stalls and starting slowly.

Moore had earlier ridden Crystal Ocean to victory in the Hardwicke Stakes.

It was the 11th time record-breaking trainer Sir Michael Stoute had won the race.

In the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, a sprint over six furlongs, Harry Angel - trained by Clive Cox - became upset in the stalls before stumbling out under Adam Kirby.

Bound For Nowhere set the pace, but it was Merchant Navy who just prevailed in a pulsating climax from the fast-finishing City Light. Last year's winner The Tin Man was fourth.

Cox later said Harry Angel had suffered a puncture wound to a hind leg in the starting stalls.

"Adam couldn't see. He started the race on three legs. He was stood like a dog with his leg up," said Cox.

"The race is irrelevant. All I'm concerned about his well-being. The vets are very positive on that."

Crystal clear for Stoute

It has been a week to remember for Stoute, who became the meeting's all-time leading trainer with the victory of Poet's Word on Wednesday.

Crystal Ocean, now around 9-4 favourite for the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes back at Ascot next month, provided his fourth win of the week, and 79th overall.

Crystal Ocean won by two and a half lengths

Asked which of his 11 Hardwicke Stakes winners was the best, Stoute replied with a broad grin: "They never galloped with each other."

Moore, stable jockey for O'Brien, had been allowed to ride the horse for Stoute rather than the Irish trainer's Cliffs of Moher or Idaho - which proved to be a tip in itself.

He guided the 4-7 favourite calmly to the front and eased clear for a comfortable victory from 33-1 outsider Red Verdon, who will be aimed at November's Melbourne Cup, in which trainer Ed Dunlop's Red Cadeaux finished runner-up three times.

'A phoenix from the flames'

There was a poignant winner for Betfair co-founder Andrew Black, who owns and bred the Chesham Stakes victor Arthur Kitt.

The 13-2 chance, ridden by Richard Kingscote for trainer Tom Dascombe, is a son of Ceiling Kitty, a winner of the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012 who died after complications when giving birth to Arthur Kitt.

"I have more emotion attached to this horse than any other I have owned. The night he was born was such an incredibly difficult, painful night," said Black.

Patrick Sells, the vet at Black's Chasemore Farm breeding operation, said Arthur Kitt did not breathe for five minutes after his birth.

"We were thinking of giving up and he was like a phoenix from the flames to get through that," he said.

Soldier's Call (12-1) took the Windsor Castle Stakes under Daniel Tudhope, seeing off Sabre and Dom Carlos to give trainer Archie Watson his first Royal Ascot winner.

Watson, who only started as a trainer in his own right two years ago, also saddled Nate The Great, beaten just a neck by Arthur Kitt in the opening Chesham Stakes.