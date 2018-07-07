Masar: Derby winner misses Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

William Buick rode Masar to victory in the Derby at Epsom on 2 June

Derby winner Masar has been ruled out of Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown after a late setback.

The horse, trained by Charlie Appleby, was found to be sore following exercise on Friday and plans are on hold.

Owners Godolphin and Appleby will still be represented by 2016 winner Hawkbill.

The John Gosden-trained Derby third Roaring Lion and 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior, who was fourth at Epsom, are other leading contenders for the race which is due off at 14:10 BST.

The race, which was scheduled for 15:35 last year, has been brought forward to avoid a clash with England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden (15:00).