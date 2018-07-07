John Dunlop: Trainer of Derby winners Shirley Heights & Erhaab dies aged 78

John Dunlop, who trained more than 3,500 winners including two victories in the Derby at Epsom, has died at the age of 78.

He saddled Shirley Heights (1978) and Erhaab (1994) to win the Classic.

Dunlop also won the St Leger three times, the 1,000 Guineas three times and the Oaks twice before retiring in 2012 after a 46-year career.

"He will be greatly missed by so many," said his son Ed, who is a successful trainer along with his brother Harry.

"He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and also a brilliant trainer. He also gave tirelessly to charity work."

