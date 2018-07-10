Finian's Oscar dies after operation following colic, says Colin Tizzard
-
- From the section Horse Racing
Popular steeplechaser Finian's Oscar has died, says trainer Colin Tizzard.
The six-year-old suffered complications after being treated for colic and died of organ failure.
A three-time Grade One winner, he was last seen taking part in an eventful race at Punchestown in April, when he was carried out by Al Boum Photo.
"He was out in the field showing signs of colic, but it was more than just colic," said Tizzard.
"They operated on him, but a couple of days later he had major organ failure and died.
"Obviously horses do get colic, but to get this type is rare. He went to the best place in England to be treated, but they still couldn't save him. It's very sad."
Owned by the late Alan and Ann Potts, Finian's Oscar won seven of his 13 races including twice at Aintree's Grand National meeting and earned over £220,000 in prize money.
|Finian's Oscar - Grade One wins
|January 2017: Tolworth Hurdle, Sandown; April 2017: Mersey Novices' Hurdle, Aintreee; April 2018: Manifesto Novices' Chase, Aintree