The next AP McCoy? A future champion jockey? 17-year-old James Bowen has what it takes to reach the top according to many within the sport.

Despite riding under Rules for less than a year, Bowen became the youngest ever winner of the Welsh Grand National in January and finished the National Hunt season as the Sotbart Conditional Champion Jockey.

BBC Sport Wales went to meet the teenager from Pembrokeshire at Champion Trainer Nicky Henderson's yard where he is based.