July Cup: US Navy Flag beats Brando to win at Newmarket

Ryan Moore's victory on US Navy Flag was his first July Cup win

US Navy Flag produced an impressive run to hold off Brando and win the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

There was a delay to the six-furlong race because Brando had to be replated.

When the race did start, Aidan O'Brien-trained US Navy Flag - under jockey Ryan Moore and at 8-1 - quickly led the field and, despite Brando's late surge, secured victory.

Fleet Review, who was 50-1, came in third, while 5-2 favourite Blue Point was in fourth place.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

O'Brien and team always knew that US Navy Flag possessed plenty of speed but had harboured hope the colt might make up into a horse that relished races over a mile.

Here, after a couple of misfires over further, he looked like a very useful sprinter, leading all the way and digging deep to hold off the runner-up.

The Everest in Sydney in October, staged over this distance and worth fortunes to the winner, is the target - on the basis that a leading Aussie speedster, Redkirk Warrior, was well held here, they'll be fancying their chances.