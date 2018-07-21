Irish Oaks: Sea of Class makes late burst to win for jockey James Doyle

Sea of Class (right) produced a late burst to beat Forever Together by a neck

Sea of Class won in a thrilling finish to the Irish Oaks to complete a treble of group wins for jockey James Doyle.

Doyle held the 11-4 chance towards the rear of the field until the final furlong before getting up to beat Forever Together by a neck.

Trainer William Haggas chose to skip Epsom and Royal Ascot in preparation for the meet at the Curragh.

Doyle earlier partnered Larchmont Lad to the Minstrel Stakes and also helped Marie's Diamond to the Anglesey Stakes.

Haggas had asked his jockey to hold his burst for the line until as late as possible and the English rider timed his sprint to perfection as they stormed past the Aidan O'Brien-trained Forever Together on the line.

It was the third consecutive victory for the filly in only her fourth start, with her previous listed wins both coming at Newbury.

The Minstrel Stakes, the Group Two contest, produced an exciting battle between two stablemates as Doyle and Larchmont Lad held off the challenge of So Beloved by half a length to earn a double for County Cork trainer David O'Meara.

Earlier, Marie's Diamond beat Viadera to take the Group Three Anglesey Stakes as a late charge by the O'Brien-trained Just Wonderful came up short.