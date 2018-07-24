Bryony Frost: Jockey reveals 'serious internal injuries'

Jockey Bryony Frost says she sustained serious internal injuries after being unseated from her horse on 6 July.

Frost originally believed she had only suffered bruising in the incident at Newton Abbot and intended to ride the following day.

However, the Devon jockey has now confirmed that a horse stepped on her abdomen after her fall, causing more severe damage than initially thought.

"I had a small liver tear and bruising to my pancreas," she told Matchbook.

"I also had an unusual injury to the artery to my pancreas which had been damaged and started to swell causing a sac called an aneurysm.

"Fortunately, this did not leak, which can be life-threatening," she added.

The 22-year old, who also fractured her sternum in the incident, is eager to resume her career and will undergo further scans in August.

"I live to ride horses and there's nothing else in this world that comes close," she said.

"That is all I ever want to do and so I will never have any regrets."