King George: Cracksman declared but Kew Gardens non-runner at Ascot

Cracksman has won seven of his 10 races but was runner-up to Poet's Word at Royal Ascot

Qipco King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Venue: Ascot Date: Saturday 28 July Time: 15:40 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Cracksman was the surprise inclusion as eight horses were declared for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Trainer John Gosden says the colt will only run if there is sufficient rainfall.

Kew Gardens, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is a non-runner after a pre-race test indicated he was not 100%.

The field is headed by the Sir Michael Stoute-trained pair of Crystal Ocean and Poet's Word.

O'Brien relies upon Hydrangea, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, and Rostropovich.

King George declarations (8): Cracksman, Crystal Ocean, Desert Encounter, Poet's Word, Salouen, Coronet, Hydrangea, Rostropovich.