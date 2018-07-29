Goodwood Festival: Six stories to follow at Glorious Goodwood

13 horses will be racing for the Sussex Stakes on day two, the centrepiece of the Goodwood Festival

Qatar Goodwood Festival Venue: Goodwood Racecourse Dates: Tuesday 31 July - Saturday 4 August Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

With its spectacular location high up on the West Sussex Downs, summer dress code and top class racing, Glorious Goodwood has long been regarded one of the flat season's most stylish events - as well as the sport's best known piece of alliteration.

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght considers some of the stories expected to make the headlines during the event, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

Duel on the Downs: Battle of the Royal Ascot winners

Not for the first time, the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes has attracted a good quality field, but with two particular contenders standing out, allowing talk of "The Duel on the Downs".

This time, the unbeaten Without Parole, successful in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, takes aim at Expert Eye, runaway winner of Ascot's Jersey Stakes.

Victory in Wednesday's mile-long race for the John Gosden-trained Without Parole - on which jockey Andrea Atzeni replaces the suspended Frankie Dettori - would continue an extraordinary year for owner-breeders John Gunther and his daughter Tanya, based at 20-broodmare Glennwood Farm in the heart of America's thoroughbred breeding country in Kentucky.

Not only do they have a potential European champion racing in their own silks, but they also bred - but sold - Justify, himself a champion in the States, having become in 2018 only the thirteenth winner of the iconic US Triple Crown - the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The horse subsequently suffered an ankle injury and was retired to stud.

Despite having sent a friend to Las Vegas to find the best odds in order to bet on Justify, some disappointment lingers that they let the colt go when a yearling - albeit for $500,000 (£385,534 at the time) at Kentucky's Keeneland Sales in September 2016 - and Gunther deliberately raised the reserve on Without Parole to 675,000 guineas (£709,000) when he went to Tattersalls Sale at Newmarket in an effort to ensure this one didn't get away.

The son of Frankel has rewarded that courage with four wins from four starts, notably in the St James's Palace Stakes, after which John Gunther received some stick at home for being "unpatriotic" when declaring it meant more to him than the Triple Crown - though actually he's Canadian by birth.

"John [Gosden] has told me he's training really well," Gunther said, "and he's looking for even further improvement. He's thinking there's a lot more to come with this horse - I hope he's right."

Dettori misses the first two days of the five-day fixture following a careless riding offence. As well as Without Parole, he will be absent from another Gosden-trained hotpot, Stradivarius, the Gold Cup winner at Royal Ascot, as the horse goes for back-to-back victories in the Group One Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

Again, Andrea Atzeni, who is unbeaten in two rides on him, will deputise.

Expert Eye: It's Stoute and Doyle again

Jockey James Doyle triumphed at the Prince of Wales' Stakes at Royal Ascot in June

The trainer-jockey combination of Sir Michael Stoute and James Doyle has displayed much big race potency during 2018, and just a few days after teaming up to win flat racing's King George VI and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with Poet's Word, they seek more Group One glory in the Sussex Stakes with Expert Eye.

Success in the £1m race for the horse, winner of the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2017, would significantly enhance the possibility of Sir Michael regaining the champion trainer's title (decided by prize money) which he has previously held 10 times - despite the recent gloomy prediction, by the man himself, that his championship days were over.

Doyle is second favourite behind Ryan Moore to be leading rider during the week.

Baptism of heat for new clerk of the course

The good weather is predicted to continue this week, making things hard for Goodwood's new clerk and ground staff

Preparing the famously examining contours of the racecourse at Goodwood as it snakes its way across the Downs can be nearly as testing as the track itself - no more so than in 2018 when a mere 4mm of rain fell on the turf from 1 June until only a few days before the start of the Festival.

In the same period 12 months earlier, it was a little over 100mm, roughly the norm.

The dry spell has meant that new clerk of the course Ed Arkell, the groundstaff and their trusty watering system have had their work cut out to present the good to firm going which is ideal.

Arkell - or Arkle (as in the 1960s steeplechasing star), as he was spelt at a recent media event (that may have happened before) - took over the hot seat when long-serving clerk Seamus Buckley retired from the role after 23 years.

Johnston prepares for training history - but it won't happen yet

Actor Damian Lewis presented Mark Johnston with the Coventry Stakes trophy at Royal Ascot in 2015

Mark Johnston's climb from little-known former vet to training giant has been one of the great flat racing stories of recent years.

Few racecourses can have played a more significant part than Goodwood in the rise of Scotland-born, but North Yorkshire-based Johnston who is on the verge of becoming the most successful British-based trainer of all time.

His raids south have plundered the Goodwood Cup on five occasions - three of those by Double Trigger (1995, 1997-98) - plus a further 69 "Glorious" prizes, and once again it's very likely that the Johnston team will be worth following.

Johnston, assisted in his vast training operation located at Middleham by wife Deidre and son Charlie, had been hoping to reach and/or pass the landmark of 4,193 domestic winners trained by the retired Richard Hannon senior during Goodwood's big week, but his total going in is just a little too short.

However, barring something extraordinary happening, history will be made by mid-August at the latest.

The stable will have around 30 runners this year. Recent Ayr winner Vale Of Kent may be worth looking out for in whichever of two entries he takes up. while Derby second Dee Ex Bee may be in action in the Gordon Stakes on Saturday.

Horses for courses: Take Cover returns for sixth year on the trot

Andrea Atzeni rode Take Cover to victory in the King George Stakes in 2014

The 11-year-old Take Cover would wonder what his devoted trainer David Griffiths was up to if the end of July and beginning of August didn't mean a trip to Goodwood.

The horse hasn't missed the Festival in the last five years, taking part in a handicap-race once and Friday's prestigious King George Stakes on four occasions, joining a small but select band of sprinters - including star names Abernant, Right Boy and Lochsong - who have won the race twice.

He has also finished runner-up and, in 2017, fourth behind Battaash who is due to line up again.

Griffiths said: "Though TC's not sparkled yet this season, hopefully he seems to be just coming to himself.

"He's won at other tracks, but he really loves Goodwood - it's like he turns up there, sniffs the air and says 'right let's get on with this'."

Security at Goodwood

Security has been tightened to prevent violence following a 50-man brawl in May where four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries

Officials are confident there will be no repeat of the mass brawling witnessed among the crowds at a fixture in May.

So stung were they by the incident, images of which went viral on the internet, that the owner, the Duke of Richmond, wrote to regulars to apologise and to assure them of investment in security.

Measures on all British racecourses have been revised since that day and similar ugly scenes at Ascot a week later, with higher profile stewarding in place and more dogs sniffing for illegal drugs.