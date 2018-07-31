Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius beats Torcedor to win Goodwood Cup

From the section

The odds-on favourite Stradivarius made it back-to-back Goodwood Cup wins after edging out rival Torcedor.

Torcedor, ridden by Colm O'Donoghue, set the early pace but 4-5 chance Stradivarius and Andrea Atzeni, who rode in place of the suspended Frankie Dettori, was never far away.

Stradivarius, who also won last month's Ascot Gold Cup, grabbed the lead with a furlong remaining.

Torceror hit back but Stradivarius rallied again to win by half a length.

