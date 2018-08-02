Galway Racing Festival: Sharjah storms to Galway Hurdle win

Patrick Mullins and Sharjah (right) took the lead over the last in the Galway Hurdle

Sharjah led home a Willie Mullins-trained one-two in the Galway Hurdle.

In spite of the heavy ground, the top weight flew over the final hurdle and beat stable-mate Blazer in the battle for the line in the Grade A feature.

Mullins' son Patrick was the winning jockey on board the 12-1 shot as Leoncavallo finished in third place.

It was the third win of the day for the Mullins stable after Minella Beau won the Beginners Chase and Calie Du Mesnil took the Novice Hurdle.

The other two listed races on day four at Ballybrit were the Grade Three Novice Chase, which was won by Rashaan under jockey Davy Russell, and the Fillies Stakes, which went to the Dermot Weld-trained Yulong Gold Fairy.