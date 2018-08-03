Glorious Goodwood: Battaash wins back-to-back King George Stakes

Battaash and Jim Crowley also won the King George Stakes last year

Battaash eased to victory to become the first horse to claim back-to-back wins in the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood.

The pre-race 8/11 favourite ridden by Jim Crowley finished ahead of two previous winners - Take Cover and Muthmir.

"It was pretty special, he is some horse," said trainer Charlie Hills.

"Jim looked in control but his a class above. I am so please the way he is behaving and he is improving."

Hills told ITV: "Racing does horses so much good and he has confidence in the people looking after him, they have a great relationship."

Crowley described Battaash's speed as being like the "Batmobile" and an "unreal machine".

"He dragged me to the front today," said Crowley "He is so enthusiastic. There is no horse fast enough in Europe, it was a great performance.

"When the gates open, it is a buzz riding this horse. It is a great pleasure winning with him."