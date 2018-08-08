British Champions Day: Cracksman and Poet's Word to take part in Ascot races

Poet's Word (right) won the King George at Ascot last month, handing trainer Sir Michael Stoute a record sixth success.

Four of the world's top six horses are among the entries for British Champions Day at Ascot on 20 October.

The entries competing for a record-breaking £4.35m in prize money include the winners of 77 Group One races and 16 European Classics.

They include Cracksman, the holder of the Champion Stakes, and Poet's Word, the 2017 runner-up and currently the world's joint-highest rated horse.

The showpiece event is the finale to the British flat racing season.

Jessica Harrington's Alpha Centauri has been included in the field for the £1.1m Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while Charlie Hills' Battaash has been given the option of the British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien will go for a sixth British Champions Day victory with a number of entries.

"We've got a number of entries and obviously things will become clearer over the weeks and months ahead, but it's an important day of racing and I hope we will be able to enjoy more success there," he said.