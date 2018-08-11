Shergar Cup: Hayley Turner leads female jockeys to triumph at Ascot

Josephine Gordon, Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner lift the Shergar Cup

Hayley Turner was the top rider as a team of female jockeys beat their male counterparts for the second time to win the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

The 'Girls' team of Turner, Hollie Doyle and Josephine Gordon claimed two of the six races.

Turner, 35, had the most points after finishing runner-up in the final race following an earlier victory.

She finished on 39, one ahead of Joao Moreira, as her side beat Europe, Rest of the World and GB and Ireland.

A female team won the contest for the first time in 2015. This time round, The Girls scored a total of 76 points, six more than Europe in second.

Turner's well-wishers as she celebrated her success included the rapper Example, who was performing after racing.

The rapper Example presented Turner with the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for leading rider

Turner had found a new admirer in Example, who has 1.9m followers on Twitter

"I'm going to wake up in a minute. I can't believe it," said Turner, who is enjoying a riding renaissance after coming out of retirement.

The Shergar Cup sees four teams of three riders each compete, with points awarded for the first four positions in each race.

Turner got on the scoreboard with a cosy win on Via Serendipity in the Mile, while Doyle won the opening Dash aboard Tis Marvellous.

Hong Kong rider Moreira, nicknamed 'The Magic Man, completed a double by landing the final race on Green Power.

He had earlier won aboard Berkshire Blue, part of a treble for trainer Andrew Balding, who also enjoyed victories with Cleonte and Genetics.

"I have to say congratulations to the girls. They have done an amazing job," said Moreira.

Shergar Cup scores

Teams

The Girls 76

Europe 70

Rest of the World 48

Great Britain and Ireland 46

Riders

Hayley Turner 39

Joao Moreira 38

Pers-Anders Graberg 25

Andrasch Starke 25

Hollie Doyle 22

Pat Cosgrave 21

Gerald Mosse 20

Fran Berry 15

Josephine Gordon 15

Corey Brown 10

Adam Kirby 10

Yutaka Take 0