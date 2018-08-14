Trainer Robin Bastiman banned from racing for three years

A sample was taken from Bastiman's horse John Caesar after his win at Wolverhampton in April 2016

Former trainer Robin Bastiman has been banned for three years after admitting to giving a prohibited substance to one of his horses.

Trainer Rebecca Bastiman, Robin's daughter, has been fined £5,000 after both admitted to breaching British Horseracing Authority (BHA) rules.

Cobalt as found in a urine test taken from the horse John Caesar after his win at Wolverhampton in April 2016.

The BHA's Brant Dunshea said the punishments sent a "clear message".

Rebecca Bastiman admitted all charges against her except administering the prohibited substance while her father, Robin, admitted to that charge.

"We are storing significant numbers of samples every year and we are committed to returning to those samples and testing them as new testing methods and techniques are developed," said chief regulatory officer Dunshea.

"We are also significantly increasing our testing regime, in particular the number of samples we are taking out-of-competition and pre-race.

"This all contributes towards an anti-doping system which is robust in terms of its volume of testing but also varied and unpredictable for participants."

Rebecca Bastiman assumed control of the family's Cowthorpe stables when her father, who is best known for his handling of dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner Borderlescott, retired in 2015.