BBC Sport - Mark Johnston on breaking British horse racing record for training winners

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Trainer Mark Johnston has broken the British record for most winners, surpassing the 4,193 victories achieved by Richard Hannon before his retirement in 2013.

Johnston's first triumph was with Hinari Video at Carlisle in July 1987 and his winners have earned a total of about £53m in prize money.

