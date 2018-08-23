Sea of Class: Yorkshire Oaks win prompts Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe focus

Sea of Class justified being sent off 7-4 favourite

Sea Of Class was installed as one of the favourites for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after a dominant victory in the Yorkshire Oaks at York.

The William Haggas-trained filly took several lengths out of the field in a matter of strides in the home straight.

The 7-4 favourite beat Coronet by two lengths and Haggas expects the horse's owners to now look towards the Longchamp showpiece in October.

"She's not in the Arc yet - and I stress it is a 'yet'," said Haggas.

"There is a lot of water to pass under the bridge, but I imagine Mrs Tsui (owner) will be keen to pay the supplementary fee."

Sea of Class, who won the Irish Oaks in July, is around 9-2 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - Europe's richest horse race - with last year's winner Enable similarly priced.

Her win at York's Ebor Festival meeting arrived shortly after Mark Johnston had broken the record for training winners, reaching 4,194.

But in Thursday's showpiece race - on Haggas' 58th birthday - Sea of Class showed a fine turn of foot when Coronet and Eziyra - who finished third - looked to make moves in the late stages.

"The plan is to keep her in training next season, but if she won everything this year then it might be different," added Haggas.

"She was devastating. You always hope they are going to do something like that, but she really was impressive. She was the best of the lot."