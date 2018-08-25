Ebor Handicap: Muntahaa wins at York for trainer John Gosden
-
- From the section Horse Racing
Muntahaa, ridden by Jim Crowley, comfortably won the Ebor Handicap at York for trainer John Gosden.
The 11-1 shot finished ahead of stablemate Weekender (15/2) under jockey Frankie Dettori as Gosden added to Friday's win for Stradivarius in the Lonsdale Cup.
Sea The Lion (9/1), ridden by Ronan Whelan, was third for trainer Jarlath Fahey.
Favourite Stratum (3/1) finished well off the pace in the £500,000 feature.
More to follow.