Ebor Handicap: Muntahaa wins at York for trainer John Gosden

Muntahaa, ridden by Jim Crowley, comfortably won the Ebor Handicap at York for trainer John Gosden.

The 11-1 shot finished ahead of stablemate Weekender (15/2) under jockey Frankie Dettori as Gosden added to Friday's win for Stradivarius in the Lonsdale Cup.

Sea The Lion (9/1), ridden by Ronan Whelan, was third for trainer Jarlath Fahey.

Favourite Stratum (3/1) finished well off the pace in the £500,000 feature.

More to follow.