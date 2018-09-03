Jockey Club's £1m Triple Crown bonus set to run for another year

Richard Johnson rode Native River to a narrow victory over Might Bite at Cheltenham this year

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River and King George VI Chase champion Might Bite look set to be among those competing for the Jockey Club's renewed £1m Triple Crown bonus next year.

Connections of both horses have expressed an interest in taking on the challenge for the 2018-19 season, the Jockey Club says.

The Betfair Chase at Haydock, the King George VI Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup are the three races challengers must win to secure what is the largest bonus of its kind in jump racing.

In addition to the financial prize, also on offer is the Kauto Star Trophy, named in honour of the great chaser who won all three races over the 2006-07 season.