Enable: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner takes victory on comeback at Kempton

Frankie Dettori has been Enable's regular partner

Enable marked her return to the track with victory in the September Stakes at Kempton.

Under jockey Franki Dettori, the filly was making her first start since winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last October.

The John Godsen-trained Enable quickly moved into the lead in the four-horse race.

Crystal Ocean was expected to provide a tough challenge but could not keep up as Enable sprinted to victory.

She is now expected to defend her Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe title on 7 October.