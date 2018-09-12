Towcester racecourse: Administrators looking for October sale

Jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win at Towcester in 2013

Administrators of Towcester's racecourse and greyhound track have 25 interested parties, and want to conclude a deal in October.

Towcester Racecourse Company Ltd went into administration in August, prompting the cancellation of meetings.

The latest of those, their first meeting of the season on October 10, has been transferred to Southwell.

Administrators KPMG say a sale may be concluded in time for the meeting planned for November 29 to take place.

"There has been a strong response from the market," said KPMG partner and joint administrator Mark Orton.

"Indicative offers are being sought in late September and we hope to conclude the sale process in October, to allow sufficient time for the 29 November jump fixture to be held at Towcester."

The Northamptonshire course has a place in jump racing folklore after jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win there in 2013.

For the past two years it has hosted the Greyhound Derby, but more than 100 staff were made redundant when it was placed into administration.