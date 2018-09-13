St Leger: Lah Ti Dar to run in Doncaster race for John Gosden

Frankie Dettori rode Lah Ti Dar to a comfortable victory at York last month

William Hill St Leger Date: Saturday, 15 September Time: 15:35 BST Venue: Doncaster racecourse: Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Lah Ti Dar has replaced Kew Gardens as favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday after being confirmed as a runner by trainer John Gosden.

The unbeaten filly, owned by Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber, won at Newbury and Newmarket earlier in the year before an injury setback.

She returned with a 10-length victory in the Galtres Stakes at York last month.

Gosden is seeking a fifth triumph in the world's oldest Classic race.