Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Sea Of Class added to field

Sea Of Class has won four consecutive races, including the Yorkshire Oaks in August

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday, 7 October Time: 15:05 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Sea Of Class has been added to the line-up for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The filly, trained by William Haggas, was given a supplementary entry at a cost of 120,000 euros (£107,000).

Twenty runners are now in the race, including last year's winner Enable, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

The participation of stablemate Cracksman, trained by John Gosden, hinges on rain softening the ground.

With £2,5m in prize money going to the winner, the Arc is Europe's richest horse race.

Sea Of Class, the general 7-2 second favourite behind Enable (5-4), is bidding to emulate her sire, Sea The Stars, who won the big race in 2009.