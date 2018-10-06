Winx: Australian horse wins 28th race in a row

Winx was a 1-10 on favourite for the race

Top Australian horse Winx won her 28th consecutive race when accelerating from last to first to claim the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington in Melbourne.

The popular seven-year-old - a 1-10 favourite for the race - will now be aimed at a record fourth success in the prestigious Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in Victoria at the end of the month.

But the Chris Waller-trained filly had to work hard for the victory.

"Her champion quality came out in the end," said jockey Hugh Bowman.