Too Darn Hot gives Frankie Dettori first Dewhurst Stakes victory

Victory on Too Darn Hot was Frankie Dettori's first in the Dewhurst Stakes

Frankie Dettori piloted Too Darn Hot to a dominant win in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket to claim his first victory in the race and maintain the colt's unbeaten record on his Group One debut.

The two-year-old looked to be in trouble when Aidan O'Brien's Christmas set the pace, forcing Dettori to get to work with more than two furlongs left.

The even-money favourite broke away and won by two and three-quarter lengths.

"I've been trying for 30 years to win this race," Dettori, 47, told ITV.

"He's an amazing horse and in the end I was struggling to ease him down.

"He's had three easy races and today he was getting knocked about and running in snatches. For a minute I thought I was in trouble and then the turbo kicked in."

Trained by John Gosden for the Lloyd Webbers, Too Darn Hot is already favourite for next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby.

The Martyn Meade-trained Phoenix Stakes hero Advertise was second at 7-1, with O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck (11-4) third.

"He's up with the best I've ridden - he's got a good cruising speed and he moves his legs really fast," Dettori added.

"He's got pace, he's bred to stay but I think the Guineas will be the next stop."

Later, the Willie Mullins-trained Low Sun won the Cesarewitch Stakes at 10-1, with Uradel (16-1) and Cleonte (25-1) second and third respectively.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

This was just the kind of result that the feature of Future Champions Day needs; a very well-touted and unbeaten horse - with a good catchy name - shows up for the Dewhurst in a storm of hype, and justifies it by doling out a comprehensive thumping to some very good rivals.

It was Too Darn Hot's fourth race, but there's a feeling he is still learning, and although not necessarily the biggest two-year-old about, those around him and supporters will be doing plenty of happy dreaming about the future during the winter break ahead.