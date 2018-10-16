Enable to run in Breeders' Cup Turf at Churchill Downs

Enable has won nine of her 10 career races

The two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable is to run in the Breeders' Cup Turf next month.

Teddy Grimthrorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, revealed the filly would contest the race at Churchill Downs in the United States.

He said no decision on whether that will be her final outing will be made until after the run on 3 November.

The John Gosden-trained horse won her second Arc under Frankie Dettori earlier this month.

After her Breeders' Cup run, it will be decided whether Enable will remain in training as a five-year-old, go for a historic third Arc win next year or be retired for a breeding career.