Welsh Champion Hurdle: Evan Williams-trained Silver Streak wins at Ffos Las

Ffos Las has been hosting top-class horse racing since 2009

Silver Streak won the Dunraven Group Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las.

The Evan Williams-trained grey, ridden by Adam Wedge, was too strong for his rivals in the closing stages of the limited handicap over two miles.

Last year's winner The New One set the pace, accompanied by Ch'tibello, but the Nigel Twiston-Davies' 10-year-old was a spent force in the final third.

"For a man like myself based in Wales it's tremendous, and that is what it was all about today," Williams said.

"It is a surprise in as much as they are very good horses we were taking on today. Yes, our horse is young and progressive - but you never underestimate the quality of the opposition.

"I've mapped nothing out. Today was lovely to come here and win a Welsh Champion Hurdle... we'll enjoy what we've done and we'll see where we end up."

Silver Streak, the 3-1 joint-favourite, jumped into the lead at the last and galloped on strongly to score by three lengths from Le Prezien, with Ozzie The Oscar a short head away third.