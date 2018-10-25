Towcester racecourse unable to host November jump fixture but hopeful of sale

Administrators said in September they had 25 parties interested in buying the course

Towcester will not host its November jump fixture, with a deal to sell the racecourse yet to be finalised.

Administrators KPMG hoped a sale might be concluded in time for the meeting planned for 29 November to take place.

They are confident of completing a deal with the preferred buyer on 5 November, but that would not give enough time and notice for the fixture to happen.

The fixture is still expected to go ahead but it is not yet known where it will be held.

Towcester Racecourse Company Ltd went into administration in August, prompting the cancellation of meetings, with their first meeting of the season on October 10 transferred to Southwell.

The Northamptonshire course has a place in jump racing folklore after jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win there in 2013.

For the past two years it has hosted the Greyhound Derby, but more than 100 staff were made redundant when it was placed into administration.