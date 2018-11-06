Melbourne Cup: Cross Counter first British-trained horse to wins Australia's famous race

Cross Counter crosses the finishing line first in the Melbourne Cup, which was first staged in 1861

Cross Counter has made history by becoming the first British-trained racehorse to win the Melbourne Cup.

Charlie Appleby saddled the winner, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, in the 158th running of Australia's famous race.

Cross Counter led home a 1-2-3 for British-trained runners from Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

The Cliffsofmoher, trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, suffered a fatal injury when breaking down early in the race.

Cross Counter is owned by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team, which also won the Derby at Epsom for the first time this year with the Appleby-trained Masar.

"This is everybody's dream. This year has been so incredible, winning a Derby and now this. I don't want it to end," said Appleby.

The Newmarket-based trainer said he had spoken to Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, who was "over the moon" with the result.

"It's a very special day and one I will never forget," said Appleby.

