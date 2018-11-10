Ruby Walsh: Jockey falls at last fence on Saldier and Footpad

Walsh is a two-time winner of the Grand National

Jockey Ruby Walsh was unseated at the last fence while riding the favourite in consecutive races at Naas Racecourse on Saturday.

Walsh came off Footpad, which had odds of 4-9 in the 12:30 GMT Poplar Square Chase, as Saint Calvados won the race.

He then came off 13-8 favourite Saldier in the Fishery Lane Hurdle at 13:05 GMT, won by Espoir D'Allen.

The two-time Grand National winner and two-time Gold Cup champion, 39, has failed to finish his last four races.

On 4 November at Cork, he fell from Minella Beau and Robin Des Foret.

Walsh will go again in three races at Navan on Sunday.