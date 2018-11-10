Bryony Frost: Wincanton win on Present Man completes five-timer for Paul Nicholls

Bryony Frost won twice at Wincanton on Saturday

Bryony Frost won the Badger Ales Trophy for the second year running on Present Man as trainer Paul Nicholls enjoyed five victories at Wincanton.

Frost won on Capeland in the Handicap Chase, while Nicholls' stable jockey Harry Cobden rode a treble, starting with Grand Sancy.

He also triumphed on If You Say Run in the Mares' Handicap Hurdle, while Flic Ou Voyou won the Bumper.

It completed a remarkable 327-1 five-timer for Nicholls.

"What a perfect day. I don't think he made one mistake all the way round," said Frost of Present Man.

"He was trained to perfection and was as fit as a flea. This horse is worth his weight in gold."