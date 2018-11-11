Jogging teenage jockey Evan Daly avoids injury after Navan Racecourse mishap

The incident happened during the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan on Sunday

Teenage jockey Evan Daly narrowly avoided injury while out jogging on the track during racing at Navan on Sunday.

With two rides booked for later in the card, Daly was getting in some fitness work of his own out on the course during the For Auction Novice Hurdle.

As the horses entered the back straight, the 18-year-old was spotted just in front of the field until realising the proximity of the runners.

The Galway youngster received a caution from the stewards after the incident.

The 7lb claimer told the panel that he was wearing headphones and did not realise the horses were behind him until the last second.

Following Daly's near-miss with the field, Paul Townend rode Willie Mullins' 8-1 shot Aramon to victory in the Grade Three contest with Ruby Walsh among the other jockeys in the race as he finished fourth on another Mullins horse Quick Grabim.