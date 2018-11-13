Towcester racecourse: Racing expected to return after sale of assets

Jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win at Towcester in 2013

Racing is expected to return to Towcester in 2019 after administrators of the previous management company announced they have sold assets.

Towcester Racecourse Company Ltd went into administration in August, with no meetings staged there since May.

Fermor Land LLP have bought 10 horse racing fixtures, the stands and dog track - while leasing the racetrack.

It is understood racing should quickly resume once maintenance is carried out and the authorities approve everything.

The potential complicating fact that the fixtures and buildings were once separately-owned to the actual racing track were once separately-owned is seemingly no longer the case - former course owner Lord (Alexander) Hesketh is believed to be involved with both Fermor Land and the company that owns the track.

The course went into administration with debts of more than £1.3m, causing the loss of 134 jobs, and the November jumps fixture was the latest to be cancelled.

A statement from administrators KPMG said the buyers are "considering a range of options" for its future, and hope to make an announcement "early in the new year".