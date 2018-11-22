Luca Cumani's final runner Swansdown loses at Wolverhampton

Cumani is one of the longest-serving trainers in the country

Veteran trainer Luca Cumani ended his training career on a losing note when his final runner Swansdown finished second in a nursery handicap on the all-weather at Wolverhampton.

The inexperienced filly, who went off as 6-5 favourite under Oisin Murphy, was never able to make a real impact.

She finished well but it wasn't enough to get past the winner Fitwood Star.

Last month, the 69-year-old Italian announced his intention to end his 43-year career.

His big-race successes included two Derby wins with Kahyasi in 1988 and High-Rise 10 years later.

He won the 1984 St Leger with Commanche Run and in 2003 trained Falbrav to four Group One race wins.

The last of his 45 Group One victories came when God Given won the Premio Lydia Tesio Sisal Matchpoint at Campannelle in Italy earlier this month.