Betfair Chase: Bristol De Mai lands victory in Haydock thriller

Bristol de Mai and Daryl Jacob were popular winners at Haydock

Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai got the better of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River and runner-up Might Bite to land the Betfair Chase for the second year in a row.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse, ridden by Daryl Jacob, claimed an easy victory in last year's race at Haydock.

Despite that, most of the interest going into this year's race had surrounded Native River and Might Bite.

But the 13-2 winner beat Native River into second with Thistlecrack third.

It was the fourth win out of four runs at the Merseyside track for the seven-year-old grey, who had a wind operation last winter and was second behind Might Bite in the Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree in April on his return.

This time, Jacob brought him to the head of the field from the start but the other four runners were never too far away.

Turning for home, all were still in with a chance of winning but Bristol De Mai jumped into a decisive lead with two fences to go and started to extend his advantage to win by four lengths.

The disappointment of the race was the evens favourite Might Bite, who weakened into last place.

