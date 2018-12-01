Buveur D'Air wins Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle for Nicky Henderson

Owner JP McManus, jockey Barry Geraghty and Buveur D'Air after Newbury win

Two-time Champion Hurdle victor Buveur D'Air trounced his rivals to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle for trainer Nicky Henderson.

The 11-8 chance, under Barry Geraghty, powered clear of the 6-5 favourite Samcro to triumph by eight lengths.

It was a fifth win in the race for Henderson, who mapped out a similar path last season for his victor.

Sizing Tennessee, ridden by Tom Scudamore, won the Ladbrokes Trophy in a 1-2 for trainer Colin Tizzard.

It was an emotional victory on board the 12-1 shot for jockey Tom Scudamore, who missed his grandfather's funeral on Friday due to racing commitments.

"This one's for him," said Scudamore as he looked to the skies after Sizing Tennessee finished ahead of Elegant Escape.

Meanwhile, Buveur D'Air is likely to run next in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton before seeking a Champion Hurdle treble.