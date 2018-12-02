Apple's Jade wins Hatton's Grace Hurdle for third time

Winning jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates with Apple's Jade in the winners' enclosure

Apple's Jade produced a stunning display to become only the third horse to claim a third victory in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Gordon Elliott's mare had won the Grade One race in each of the last two seasons and went off 4-6 favourite in the hands of Jack Kennedy on Sunday.

Apple's Jade came home 20 lengths ahead of runner-up, last season's Irish Champion Hurdle hero Supasundae.

Limini fared best of the four-strong Willie Mullins contingent in third.

The winning horse had warmed up for her hat-trick bid with an impressive comeback victory in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan - just as she did last year.

Patrick Mullins set out to make it a strong test aboard Wicklow Brave, with Apple's Jade always his nearest pursuer.

The pair opened up a healthy advantage over the rest of the field racing down the back straight, before Apple's Jade took over rounding the home turn seemingly still full of running.

It was clear at the top of the home straight she had the race in her grasp if she safely negotiated the remaining two obstacles, and she jumped both with aplomb to become the third three-time winner of the Hatton's Grace along with the hugely popular Limestone Lad and Solerina.