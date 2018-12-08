One For Arthur: 'Overenthusiastic' Grand National winner disappoints on return

One for Arthur won the Grand National at Aintree 609 days ago

One For Arthur's long-awaited comeback ended in anti-climax as the 2017 Grand National winner unseated jockey Tom Scudamore at Aintree.

A tendon injury had kept the horse out of action since becoming only the second Scottish Grand National winner.

"He was just overenthusiastic," said trainer Lucinda Russell after the error at the third fence of the Many Clouds Chase, won by Definitly Red.

"He jumped the first two so well, he just stood off a little bit."

She added: "There was deflation and then a fear that he was going to hurt himself running loose but he was actually very sensible."

One For Arthur's attention will now switch to Wetherby for the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Christmas, although Russell also raised the possibility of a trip to Haydock.

'Error was unexpected' - analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Ah, dammit. Fans of One For Arthur had various fears as the popular champion - Scotland's number one racing hero - was driven south to Aintree for his first race in 19 months, but making a bad early jumping error and giving Scudamore practically no chance of keeping the partnership together was not really one of them.

The main problem now is that this non-event behind Definitly Red casts carefully worked out plans asunder so he will probably have an unscheduled race at Christmas and then maybe straight to Aintree.