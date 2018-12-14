Jockeys face tougher whip penalties in British Horseracing Authority crackdown

Rules state jockeys must carry a whip, but are not obliged to use them during a race

Controversial stronger deterrents to jockeys breaching the whip rules in British racing are on the horizon, the BBC has learned.

Tougher penalties in big races are likely to be introduced to improve horse racing's public image over welfare.

Nick Rust, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, has told BBC Sport that "a new structure for penalties and deterrents for overuse of the whip" will be announced in January 2019.

He added that there were "no firm timelines" for changes, but it is understood senior figures in racing are preparing for a possible ban on the use of the whip within three years.

Asked whether penalties for rule breaches could become harsher, Rust replied: "Yes. I think sometimes in the very top races when there's so much at stake. The current penalty structure works well in the majority of races but perhaps not in the top races."

It is thought that January will mark the start of the process of introducing a new penalty structure.

However, any proposal to introduce tougher penalties is "fundamentally flawed", according to the chief executive of the Professional Jockeys' Association (PJA)

"As to the wider issue, banning the whip won't make a blind bit of difference to welfare but we can all see the direction of travel," PJA boss Paul Struthers told the BBC.

Racing insiders point to research that shows modern air-cushioned whips do not hurt horses, but concede there is a perception issue over their use.

The latest whip development comes after a separate review into the deaths of horses at jump racing's Cheltenham Festival warned that welfare issues threatened the future of the whole sport if not addressed.

It emerged that a seventh horse was put down as a result of an injury sustained during the 2018 fixture in March.

What is being considered?

New whip guidelines were introduced in 2011 limiting the amount of times the whip can be used in a race to seven on the flat and eight over jumps.

There is an element of discretion, with stewards able to take various factors into account before imposing any penalties.

Britain's regulations are among the toughest in the world, with different jurisdictions internationally having different rules.

But highly competitive races such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup have seen winning riders given subsequent bans for breaching the regulations.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson won this year's Gold Cup on Native River after an epic duel with runner-up Might Bite. But Johnson was punished for misuse of the whip during the showpiece race - and was given a seven-day ban and a fine of £6,550.

"In the adrenaline of the moment in a big race, jockeys will occasionally leave aside the rules and may forget where the limit is," said Rust this week.

"We have to stop that happening because even though all the evidence says that horses do not suffer any pain or cruelty through use of the whip, there is obviously a perception issue.

"It is to encourage horses, to remind them that it's time to give their effort, and so on.

Some of the public see the horses being hit - even though it's a padded whip - and they don't like to see it.

"So we don't want them to be used excessively and risk the chance of an unedifying spectacle."

Irish jockey Jamie Codd received a 17-day ban for whip use at Aintree

How will any changes go down?

It is fair to say any move on whip regulation is likely to strongly divide opinion.

Supporters of its use strongly believe it is a crucial tool for a rider, which helps with safety and is intrinsic to the business of thoroughbreds competing against each other.

Opponents - including a significant section of people aged under 30 - insist that humans hitting animals is a bad look and whipping horses is a cruel act.

Modern whips have an air-cushioned end and sensible voices within the sport do not believe its use is a welfare issue as it does not inflict pain on the horse.

However, whether you buy that argument or not, those promoting racing know there is a perception issue.

Minds have been focused after a parliamentary debate in October.

"Whilst we know this is an issue on the BHA's radar, we are completely unaware of the BHA planning to announce a new penalty structure in January," said Struthers.

"I'd be very surprised if that was the case but if that is their intention, and if they attempt to do so without any consultation, it would be bitterly disappointing and would likely make the situation worse.

"I appreciate some in racing think that the issue is solely a matter of breaches of the rules. That if you have a zero rule breach rate, the problem is solved. That if you have draconian penalties the problem is solved almost overnight.

"This argument is fundamentally flawed, as it's predicated on breaches being intentional and the current penalty structure being so lenient that jockeys pay them little regard.

"I just don't accept that and if I'm right, such penalties might only serve to make the situation worse as harsher penalties for what are ultimately minor infractions of the rules would fuel the problem they're trying to solve."

Why is the whip so controversial?

Even its name - the whip - is frowned upon by some in racing as it has a negative connotation. One alternative term used by commentators instead is 'the persuader'.

The charity World Horse Welfare has recognised that a whip is helpful for safety but questioned its use for encouragement.

"What I do know from my conversations with jockeys in the weighing room is that no-one cares more for the welfare of horses than jockeys," added Struthers.

"They get into the sport because they love horses, they love riding them and, as anyone who rides horses in any capacity knows, the bond between horse and rider is a special one.

"Our members are aware of the scrutiny on the sport and of their responsibilities towards it. They want us to work with the rest of racing to ensure the sustainability of this wonderful sport and we will be a constructive participant in any discussions about the current rules and penalties, whenever they might take place."

BHA chief executive Nick Rust (right) answering questions at a news conference this week on racehorse welfare

What's the current thinking on welfare?

The BBC has learned that senior British racing figures know that political pressure could mean using the whip for encouragement in racing is banned within three years.

"We are not at the stage where we can make a definitive decision on that but it's one of the sport's considerations," admitted Rust.

"We are aware it is a matter of debate and are listening to that debate."

Many within racing regard the issue of racehorse fatalities as far more important than debate around use of the whip.

The BHA issued a 67-page report on Wednesday followings its review into racehorse deaths at the Cheltenham Festival.

Extra veterinary checks, alterations to some race conditions and a major project to study faller rates are among 17 recommendations.

"The whip is not mentioned in this report," said Rust.

"It wasn't the focus of the report. The whip did get mentioned at the time of the Cheltenham Festival that there were also some concerns with excessive use of the whip at the Festival on a couple of occasions.

"We said with the announcement into this review that separately we would look at penalties for overuse of the whip.

"The sport is also looking at the whip generally and how it is perceived."