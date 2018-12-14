Caspian Caviar Gold Cup: Can Mr Medic continue Robert Walford's winning run at Cheltenham?

Walk In The Mill, ridden by James Best, booked a place at the 2019 Grand National with victory in the Becher Chase

There's never a bad time, as such, to saddle the biggest winner of your training career - but when on the same afternoon the champion two-mile chaser struts his stuff and a popular Grand National hero returns from injury, you don't necessarily receive the headlines you deserve.

That was probably the case with Robert Walford after Walk In The Mill - ridden by jockey James Best in the silks of Baroness Harding - took the Becher Chase, staged over the famous obstacles at Aintree.

While we in the media were busy adding to the wave of joyous hyperbole surrounding Altior, and/or checking up on One For Arthur after he unseated his rider and ran loose, Walk In The Mill had booked a Grand National place with utmost efficiency. He missed running in 2018 because of lameness.

Seven days on from the Becher Chase, there should be fewer distractions when Walford's Mr Medic lines up as one of the leading fancies for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

"It didn't bother us - the money's still the same," said Walford, 38, an amateur and then professional jockey for 15 years before turning to training with wife Louise, based near Blandford, Dorset.

"Walk In The Mill has come out of the race in great form, and of course he has us all dreaming of Aintree in April - how could you not?

"Mr Medic has a good chance, but he's up 9lb in the weights and it's a way tougher race than when he won at Ascot last time - they're all really good, aren't they?" he adds.

'They' are horses such as Baron Alco, Frodon and Guitar Pete - first, second and third in Cheltenham's November chasing feature - and Rather Be, who was impeded by a faller and brought down late on, plus War Sound. But Mr Medic himself looks a serious rival too, very much on an upward trajectory.

Mind you, the Walford team and owner The White Hart Company have had to be patient with the horse who, in the trainer's own words, looked "bloody useless" in national hunt flat races and over hurdles.

Trainer Robert Walford is carrying on a family tradition - his father Tim, his brother Mark and his in-laws Robert and Sally Alner have all been trainers

However, that patience was rewarded when the horse came into his own in steeplechases. So far, he's won five from eight starts and the official rating, which all horses are allotted to determine weights-carried, has soared by no less than 50lb.

"We feel that it's the right time to chuck him in the deep end," said Walford, who can certainly be said to possess the right 'pedigree' - his father Tim was, his brother Mark is and his in-laws Robert and Sally Alner were all trainers.

"In those 'bumpers' and hurdle races, he tried his hardest but he was completely useless - he needed time to grow up and he did; he got stronger.

"He's obviously been progressive over the last two years, and Cheltenham should tell us whether he still is."

The Nicky Henderson-trained Rather Be was moving so well when being brought down in November that he's race favourite.

Success would continue a fine run for Henderson who's taken major prizes on the last two weekends with Altior (Tingle Creek Chase, Sandown) and Buveur D'Air (Fighting Fifth Hurdle, Newcastle).

Also this weekend…

In Cheltenham's Unibet International Hurdle (Saturday, 15:05 GMT) it's probably make or break time for the hugely popular The New One, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his jockey son Sam.

Three of the 10-year-old's 20 successes have come in this race, but he hasn't managed to demonstrate his old zest of late.

If that trend continues here, the Twiston-Davieses have conceded it may be time for the horse - who has never been champion hurdler but lined up in the race five times - to be retired.

The field is headed by last season's Supreme Novice Hurdle-winner Summerville Boy.

