Caspian Caviar Gold Cup: Bryony Frost rides Frodon to victory

Frodon also won the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup two years ago

Bryony Frost rode Frodon to his second victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Frodon and Cepage pulled clear before the 2016 winner saw off the Charlie Deutsch ride by a length and a quarter.

Last year's winner Guitar Pete was third with Baron Alco, who beat Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon at last month's BetVictor Gold Cup, in fourth.

"He's so brave. He's as big as a lion, he's the biggest, baddest one of them all," said Frost of the six-year-old.

Speaking to ITV, she added: "It's like he's got invisible wings, it's literally like he's Pegasus for me."